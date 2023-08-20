Stand-up star Bridget Christie is heading for Nottingham and Sheffield with new show

See Bridget Christie perform her latest live show Who Am I at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield

Nottingham Playhouse, October 19/Sheffield Crucible, November 2.

The stand-up ace follows up her recent, hugely successful Channel Four show The Change by bringing her highly acclaimed live show Who Am I? to venues up and down the UK.

Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that ‘Chris Rock’ is the same person as ‘The Rock’.

She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and she wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality – but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs.

Who Am I? Is a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is annoyed by everything.

Who Am I? is Bridget’s 13th show. Previous shows include A Bic For Her, which won the Foster’s Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, and a South Bank Sky Arts Award.

Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was named as The Guardian’s No 1 Comedy of the Year in 2016.

Details: For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk and www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk