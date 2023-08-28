News you can trust since 1895
Stand-up gold galore as Cast Comedy Club returns after summer break

Cast Comedy Club is back after a summer break on Friday, September 1, with another hilarious array of stand-up talent.
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Based at Cast in Doncaster, the evening will feature a headline turn from Danny McLoughlin, as seen on Dave’s One Night Stand and The John Bishop Show.

Danny was voted best MC in the UK in a poll of his fellow comedians and has been tour support for Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican and Doc Brown.

His innate comic timing, insightful digressions and ability to think on his feet have made him a sought-after headliner all over the country.

Danny McLoughlin is to headline the latest event at Cast Comedy Club.Danny McLoughlin is to headline the latest event at Cast Comedy Club.
    Opening the night is Smug Roberts, a City Life Award winner as seen on Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Mrs Brown's Boys, Coronation Street and the Ken Loach film Looking For Eric.

    He has also had a minor chart hit with Meat Pie Sausage Roll, a song that began life as a comedy routine by Smug on local radio and made it to the heady heights of number 67 on the hit parade in June 1998.

    There is a full supporting line-up of performers including Funny Women finalist Jane Postlethwaite and the surrealist gold of Ben Silver.

    Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

    Your compere for the evening will be Anthony J Brown (Photo by Chris Saunders)Your compere for the evening will be Anthony J Brown (Photo by Chris Saunders)
    Your compere for the evening will be Anthony J Brown (Photo by Chris Saunders)

    The show starts at 7.45pm.

    Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

