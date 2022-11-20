Check out St Agnes Fountain soon on their latest visit to Nottinghamshire

Rainworth Village Hall, December 21.

Since their first get-together, to record the eponymous St Agnes Fountain album in 2001, the acclaimed group won fans far and wide.

David Hughes, Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie and multi-award winning duo Chris While and Julie Matthews brought musical invention and laughter to the stardust atmosphere of the festive season.

In 2020, David decided to leave the band to concentrate on solo pursuits and while his presence will be missed, Chris, Chris and Julie will keep the Christmas Aggie spirit alive, touring as a trio and celebrating 21 years together with both new material and reworkings of those old Aggie classics.

Latest album Night Of A Million Stars was released in time for the December 2021 tour, with nine brand new songs from the band.

Their magical live performances have endeared them to an ever-growing audience. Don't miss their visit to the Nottinghamshire venue.

Details: For more, see www.stagnesfountain.net

