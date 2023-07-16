Splendour returns later this month with superb line-up of top music talent

Salsa Bae are among the many talented acts at this year's Splendour Festival

Wollaton Park, Nottingham, July 22 and 23.

More than 100 acts can be enjoyed across the weekend over the festival’s five stages - Main, Confetti, Courtyard, Comedy and the new On The Hill, located in front of the Elizabethan mansion at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.

There’s everything from comedy, salsa dancing, beatboxing, acapella singing, DJ mashups, lip sync battles and even a musical cult collective among those on the festival line-up headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness.

Some of the other acts appearing at this year’s festival are Rudimental, Sugababes, Everything Everything, The Vaccines, The Coral, Cian Ducrot, Salsa Bae, Betty Boo and more.

You can also see The Kooks, Confidence Man, Vicky McClure & Our Dementia Choir, The Royston Club, The Chase, Sam Ryder, Jake Shears, Inspiral Carpets and Altered Images, to name just a few.

Details: For more, see splendourfestival.com