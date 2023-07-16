News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK

Splendour returns later this month with superb line-up of top music talent

Splendour Festival
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Salsa Bae are among the many talented acts at this year's Splendour FestivalSalsa Bae are among the many talented acts at this year's Splendour Festival
Salsa Bae are among the many talented acts at this year's Splendour Festival

Wollaton Park, Nottingham, July 22 and 23.

More than 100 acts can be enjoyed across the weekend over the festival’s five stages - Main, Confetti, Courtyard, Comedy and the new On The Hill, located in front of the Elizabethan mansion at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.

There’s everything from comedy, salsa dancing, beatboxing, acapella singing, DJ mashups, lip sync battles and even a musical cult collective among those on the festival line-up headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness.

Most Popular

    Some of the other acts appearing at this year’s festival are Rudimental, Sugababes, Everything Everything, The Vaccines, The Coral, Cian Ducrot, Salsa Bae, Betty Boo and more.

    You can also see The Kooks, Confidence Man, Vicky McClure & Our Dementia Choir, The Royston Club, The Chase, Sam Ryder, Jake Shears, Inspiral Carpets and Altered Images, to name just a few.

    Details: For more, see splendourfestival.com

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Nottinghamcomedy