Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, the multi award-winning Mischief (the team behind the theatre smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong, plus BBC One’s popular The Goes Wrong Show) return to the stage with their hilarious new show, which has been created with magic legends, Penn & Teller.A hapless gang of magicians are staging an evening of grand illusion with the aim of raising cash for charity.But as the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target!Raising the bar with their range of dare-devil stunts, jaw-dropping feats and irresistible comedy genius, Mischief’s Magic Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Royal Nottingham soon, direct from the West End. Please note that Penn & Teller are co-creators of the show and won’t be appearing on stage.