Spectacular show is in store this summer with Brainiac Live!

The Brainiac live show is coming to the area. (Photo credit: Anna Kucera)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, August 17, 2pm.

It’s back! Science fans from right across the area will be in seventh heaven later this year when Brainiac Live! pays a visit to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.Get ready to strap on your safety goggles because science’s greatest and most volatile live show is returning with a vengeance this summer.Audience members of all ages should get ready for a show that is more mischievous than it has ever been before.Brainiac Live! explodes on stage to take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful.You will be able to watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science. See them do all of those scientific things on stage that you’re too scared to do at home.

Details: Tickets to see Brainiac Live! at the city centre venue cost £17.Discounts are available for those aged under 16 and for fam ily tickets.Photo credit: Anna Kucera

