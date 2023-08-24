Don't miss the chance to see Cirque when the hit show comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Photo credit: Pawel Spolnicki)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 2.

Roll up, roll up and enter the spectacular world of Cirque when the hit production comes to the area.

It’s time to step into the light and enjoy a night like no other.

Come along to the city centre venue for a show where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

This is a world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

It’s the brand new variety spectacular everyone is talking about for 2023.

Welcome to Cirque: the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family.

Let the music lift you on a truly wondrous journey bursting with kaleidoscopic colour.

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style.

Details: For ticket availability to see Cirque at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.​