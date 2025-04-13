Spectacular selection of entertainment is added to the bill at Gloworm Festival

CBeebies legend Justin Fletcher is appearing at Gloworm Festival this year.

A wide array of acts, new zones, activities and workshops have been added to the line-up at this year’s Gloworm Festival, set to take place from August 8 to 10 at Thoresby Park.

This year, Gloworm Festival is introducing a range of new zones and hands-on workshops that will engage families in a variety of fun, interactive ways.

The Hive is a high-energy zone packed with activities perfect for older kids. Highlights include the Actual Reality Arcade, where festival-goers can play all the retro classic games in real life, and HOP Wrestling, featuring live, interactive, family-friendly wrestling matches.

Kids can also unleash their creativity in the Graffiti tent, where they can get messy and make their own masterpieces, or learn rhythm and beats in the Drumming Workshops.

For budding skateboarders, The Wizard of Skate offers skateboarding workshops where children can develop new skills. Lincs Sabers brings fun, interactive lightsaber demos and workshops to fans of all ages, while the Fairground will feature traditional rides.

For families seeking a more relaxing experience, the CBeebies Zone will feature Bedtime Stories read by little ones' favourite CBeebies stars and a surprise guest or two all weekend, perfect for winding down.

For the youngest festival-goers, the Creative Play Zone offers Tiny Tots activities designed for toddlers, alongside a comfortable Baby Change Area and the opportunity to borrow a baby carrier from Carrying Works to make the day easier for parents.

The Playmobil Zone returns, offering a Playmobil Tent with many play tables for kids to explore and build their own imaginative worlds.

Youngsters can enjoy a spot of axe throwing at the event.

For those who love the outdoors, the Great Outdoors Zone brings nature to life with activities such as White Post Farm, where families can meet farm animals, learn about creepy crawlies, and watch birds of prey.

The Hay Maze offers a fun, interactive challenge made of hay bales, and kids can test their climbing skills on the Climbing Wall.

Families will also enjoy a theatre experience with Handmade Theatre, featuring performances of their new show Lido Life, and the chance to ride on Mini Land Rovers, small electric vehicles kids can operate themselves.

In the Organix Big Picnic area, families can relax and enjoy a picnic while indulging in Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, and Educational Workshops.

The Gloworm Beach is back at the festival this year.

Expect free samples from Organix and the chance to meet The Gruffalo for a memorable photo opportunity!

Into the Woods brings a touch of magic with Sherwood Outlaws, offering a range of medieval-inspired activities such as the Knights Gauntlet, Combat Demos, and meet-and-greet opportunities with mini war horses Ocean and Dream.

Kids can also join Little Adventurers Forest School, where they’ll enjoy activities like Pond Dipping, Den Building, Mud Kitchens, and Forest Crafts.

Back by popular demand, Gloworm Beach returns for 2025, bringing a seaside escape to the heart of the festival.

Young festivalgoers can dig, build, and create in the giant sandpit, while parents sit back and soak up the festival atmosphere from the deckchairs.

Along with these fresh zones and workshops, Gloworm 2025 will feature an exciting line-up of new and returning acts.

Festival favourites include Justin Fletcher, Andy and the Odd Socks, and Sohan Kailey from Bhangra Tots. For younger festival-goers, beloved characters like PAW Patrol’s Chase and Rubble, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, and CBeebies stars will make appearances, ensuring fun for all ages.

Fans of nostalgia will be delighted by appearances from Mr Blobby, who has always been a massive hit at the festival. Last year, he went viral with his cover of Wonderwall, and this year, festival-goers can expect his usual meet-and-greets, ensuring a fun, memorable experience for everyone. And yet another blast from the past for the adults will be the presence of Zippy and George from the classic children’s ITV show Rainbow that ran for 20 years earning cult status.

There’s loads more to keep grown-ups entertained all weekend with a fantastic line up of live music from vocal powerhouse Rozalla - known for her feelgood hits such as ‘Everybody’s Free’ and ‘Faith’, and Black Lace legend Dene Michael. Then there’s all the tribute acts playing across all three days paying homage to Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa and Blur, so everyone can enjoy a boogie - not forgetting the famous Playmobil Rave too.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: "Every year, we aim to make Gloworm even more magical for families, and 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Thoresby Park for another unforgettable weekend."

Tickets for Gloworm Festival 2025 are on sale now, with family weekend camping packages and day tickets available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.glowormfestival.co.uk.