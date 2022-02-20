Spectacular screening at Nottingham Playhouse as part of Banff Mountain Film Festival

A shot from the film Follow The Light (Photo by JB Liautard)

Nottingham Playhouse, March 2.

Embark on a thrilling night of adventure with a brand new collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival.The Banff Mountain Film Festival joins the world’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography – all right up there on the big screen at Nottingham Playhouse.Get ready for an adrenaline-fuelled, not-to-be missed event with free prize giveaways that is guaranteed to ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.This is a screening of the festival’s red film programme.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto credit: JB Liautard

