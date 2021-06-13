Special gig is in store when veteran chart toppers play Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
The Specials
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 17.
The release of eighth studio album Encore in 2019 to critical acclaim gave us a reminder of the continued potency of The Specials, who have created a hugely impressive back catalogue of music over the years.The veteran band features original members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter and can be seen in Nottingham later this year. Influential, important and exhilarating live, they are a band embedded in this country's DNA. It is impossible to envisage the musical landscape without them, from the angular Gangsters in 1979, to the energetic number one hit Too Much Too Young in 1980 to their swan song, the epoch-making Ghost Town, which topped the charts in 1981.Encore was the band’s first new studio album in nearly 40 years and was revered by critics and fans alike.
