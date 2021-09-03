Special gig in store at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham with ska legends

The Specials - featuring Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter - will be appearing at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 17.

The Specials will be performing in Nottingham soon and also have a new album – Protest Songs: 1924-2012 – out on September 24.The ska veterans – featuring original members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter – enjoyed a triumphant 2019 with the release of chart-topping and critically acclaimed Encore, 40 years after they exploded onto the music scene and launched the 2 Tone movement.They now make a very timely return with their brand new album. It features 12 singular takes on specially chosen protest songs and shows The Specials still care, are still protesting and still angry. The Specials emerged in the late 1970s as the multiracial flagship of the 2 Tone movement, and sang of racism, unemployment and injustice . For more on the forthcoming gig, you can go to motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.