Creswell Crags, July 24 (7pm)/Wollaton Hall and Deer Park, Nottingham, August 3 (6pm)/The Palace Gardens, Southwell Minster, August 14 (5pm).

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are back in Nottinghamshire this summer for more of their popular brand of open-air entertainment.

An entertaining evening for the family is guaranteed with Chapterhouse’s production of Cinderella.

Chapterhouse Productions present Cinderella at a number of Notts venues this summer.

In an enchanted kingdom in a faraway land, magical creatures and fairy godmothers come together to tell the best loved of all fairytales.

Full of song, mirth, and joy for the summer ahead, come along to experience Cinderella’s journey of a lifetime to a magical ball where nearly anything is possible, especially if it’s before midnight.

Children old and young alike are invited to dress in their favourite fairy tale characters and join the midsummer ball dance.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company have been a critically touring theatre company for more than 20 years.

Traditional, accessible, and filled with fun, romance and music, their shows are aimed at bringing joy throughout the summer months and beyond.

Details: For more on tickets for these performances in Nottinghamshire of Cinderella, you can go to https://www.chapterhouse.org/