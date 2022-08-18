Southwell Music Festival returns with feast of concerts in striking Minster setting

Southwell Music Festival returns for 2022 with lots to entertain visitors to the town (Photo credit: Dick Makin)

Southwell Minster, August 24 to 29.

Southwell Music Festival is back with its first full-scale festival in three years, featuring more than 40 unmissable live events.

Visitors can listen to choral and orchestral music, jazz and folk, music ancient, modern and everything in between.

Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “With such a wide range of music on offer there is something for everyone in this programme. I can’t wait to experience the festival buzz again, and to see the town brimming with music!”

Resident ensembles the Festival Voices, Sinfonia and chamber soloists are at the heart of the programme and will join forces in a performance of Mendelssohn’s dramatic oratorio, St Paul, on the Saturday evening in the stunning setting of Southwell Minster’s Nave.

The festival also welcomes stellar celebrity guests including Northumbrian piper and star of the folk world Kathryn Tickell and British pianist Martin Roscoe.

And don't forget the homegrown talent showcased at the free Festival Fringe.

Proceeds from all fringe events go towards disability charity Reach Southwell.

Details: Visit southwellmusicfestival.com for more.

