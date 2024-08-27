Soul sensation Paul Carrack is not to be missed on latest visit to Royal Concert Hall

Don't miss Paul Carrack's latest visit to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

Paul Carrack

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 27.

The How Long 50th Anniversary Tour celebrates the Shefffield-born soul sensation’s musical legacy that spans five decades.

Paul is the maestro behind iconic Ace song How Long, written and performed by him, that resonated with audiences worldwide.

The track reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and top 20 on the UK Singles Chart. In a 1981 issue of Smash Hits, Phil Collins named the song one of his top 10 favourites.

Carrack reflects on the significance of this song, saying: “How Long is probably the first song I wrote. In 1974, I was in a band called Ace in London. It was a fun band, and I wrote the song about a real situation. Little did I know it would become a classic and touch the hearts of so many.”

The tour show takes audiences on a journey through Carrack’s illustrious career of extraordinary music.

Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

