Soul sensation Kenny Thomas to perform show at Nottingham Playhouse later this year

Kenny Thomas has a gig lined up later this year at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 25.

Kenny Thomas will bring his Brit-Soul Ascending theatre tour – his biggest in more than 20 years – to Nottingham Playhouse this Autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans also can also look forward to the release of his first new studio album in more than ten years.

Most Popular

Kenny is to hit the road with his all-star band of musicians.

Kenny Thomas remains one of the most important and successful UK soul singers of his generation with his debut album Voices selling 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991, achieving a total of eight Top 40 singles and two Top 10 records while picking up two BRIT-Award Nominations for Best Male Vocalist and Best Newcomer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be Kenny’s first appearance in Nottingham for more than two decades and the news has been met with excitement and anticipation by his fans in the area.

Support comes from highly-rated UK modern soul group SouLutions.

For more on the show, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk