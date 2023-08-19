Soul sensation Kenny Thomas is not to be missed later this year at Nottingham Playhouse

See Kenny Thomas later this year at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 25.

Kenny Thomas will bring his Brit-Soul Ascending theatre tour – his biggest tour in more than 20 years – to Nottingham Playhouse to promote his new studio album, the first in more than ten years.

2022 was a busy year for Kenny after releasing two critically acclaimed singles, the first in more than ten years and both songs were heavily supported across PR and Radio including BBC Radio 2 (Trevor Nelson, DJ Spoony and Tony Blackburn) alongside BBC 6 Music (Craig Charles), Jazz FM and Mi-Soul plus no less than nine editorial Soul playlists across Spotify, Deezer, Apple and Amazon.

Kenny remains one of the most important and successful UK soul singers of his generation with his debut album Voices selling 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991, achieving a total of eight Top 40 singles and two Top 10 records while picking up two BRIT-Award Nominations for ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.

This will be Kenny’s first appearance in Nottingham for more than 20 years.

Support comes from highly rated UK modern soul group SouLutions.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk