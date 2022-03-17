The Britain’s Got Talent 2020 favourites are touring nationwide with their new 2022 show.Join Lee and Vince for a swingtastic evening of music and chat, along with their very own band.Enjoy songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Michael Buble, Matt Monro, Sammy Davis Jr and more, including all the songs they performed on BGT 2020, with Lee and Vince’s own brand of Las Vegas-meets-Yorkshire style of humour added to proceedings.Vince Fountain and Lee Day met each other in the Army. They started off singing for veterans and pensioners in care homes and have now gone on to perform at festivals, theatres and on TV.Vince and Lee have served 17 and 16 years respectively, both full time and part time. They have been singing together for the past four years.