Suzi Ruffell likes things snappy: her stand up, her decisions and her suits.

Suzi’s brand new show is all about settling down (but not settling), becoming a mother (without becoming mumsy) and still worrying about everything - of course she is - have you seen the news?

Multi-award nominated comedian Suzi Ruffell’s last tour, Dance Like Everyone Is Watching, received critical acclaim and was recorded as an Amazon special.

See Suzi Ruffell perform latest show Snappy at Nottingham Glee in October.

Suzi is an increasingly familiar face on our TV screens thanks to appearances on numerous shows such as Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, QI, The Last Leg, and Womanhood to name but a few.

Suzi is also best known for her hugely popular podcasts Like Minded Friends and Out.

For more on the date in Nottingham, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham