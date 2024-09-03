Wendi Peters and Landi Oshinowo in a scene from Sister Act The Musical, coming soon to the area. (Photo credit: Mark Senior)

Sister Act The Musical

Stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play Mother Superior on the UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning production of Sister Act The Musical. The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, and Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert.

Wendi is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

Alongside her screen work, she also has many stage credits.

Based on the iconic movie, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music. It tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found... a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Details: For more on ticket availability, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

