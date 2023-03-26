Smash-hit book Demon Dentist set to hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss the touring stage adaptation of Demon Dentist, coming soon to Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

​This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations.

Demon Dentist can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 20 to 23.

Demon Dentist begins with strange things happening in Alfie’s town. Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find horrible things under their pillow.

Alfie and his friend Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery but no-one could have dreamed what they’ll discover, when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself.

For more on how to get tickets for this show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

