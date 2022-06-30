Retford Majestic Theatre hosts A Fright At The Museum and the Curse of the Ancient Custard Pie later this year.

Retford Majestic Theatre, October 1.

This family show stars CBBC’s newest comedy stars Danny & Mick, who have been recently nominated for the TV Comedy Awards in the Best New Sitcom category.

In A Fright In The Museum and the Curse of the Ancient Custard Pie, Danny, Mick and their dad Clive have decided they don’t make enough money from their circus.

As a result, they get themselves part-time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet.However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’.

The trio soon realise they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out.

This year’s show from the trio is packed full of comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and specialty acts, making it a laugh-out-loud offering not to be missed for the whole family.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to majesticretford.org.