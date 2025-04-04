Slapstick comedy with A Shoddy Detective and The Art Of Deception

A Shoddy Detective And The Art Of Deception is coming to Mansfield's Palace Theatre soon (Photo credit: The Other Richard)

Shoddy Theatre, Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny present A Shoddy Detective and The Art of Deception when the hilarious show’s tour reaches Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 13.

Following its hit run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Camden Fringe and 2022 UK tour, Shoddy Theatre are taking the slapstick comedy back on tour, but this time bigger than ever.

Described as “witty, endearing and good clean fun”, come along and follow a bumbling detective as he is called upon to uncover the mystery of a priceless stolen painting, but when he cannot solve it himself, he is forced to enlist the help of an old nemesis.

Together, the pair must interrogate the many characterful suspects that reside at the manor, in order to catch the conniving culprit and solve the crime of the century.

Shoddy Theatre was first established in 2018. Their first production A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception was such a hit that it was awarded funding from Essex University to become an established theatrical production company.

Since then, spearheaded by Mitch Donaldson, Shoddy have gone from strength to strength and their new partnership with Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny will see their largest tour yet and lots more to come for the future of Shoddy Theatre.

Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny’s company The Production Garden is an independent producer creating theatre, music and entertainment for audiences throughout the UK and worldwide.

Shoddy Theatre is a UK-based comedy group, founded by East 15 students, with Mitch Donaldson at the forefront. The group’s first production of A Shoddy Detective was first performed whilst its members were all still at drama school and it was awarded the Essex University Graduate Award for its success.

Since then Shoddy Theatre have sold out at The Camden Fringe, New Normal Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and a UK Tour in 2023. The company began developing further productions such as the outdoor A Shoddy Lamplighter and A Shoddy Christmas Carol.

Shoddy Theatre also produced the three-time Offie Award nominee The Olive Boy, which was directed by Mitch Donaldson and performed a UK tour in 2024.

For more on tickets to see the show at the Leeming Street-based venue, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk