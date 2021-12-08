Ska legends Bad Manners heading to Rock City Nottingham
The veteran ska outfit Bad Manners will be dropping in at Rock City in Nottingham on December 23 as part of their festive tour.
Still fronted by original singer Buster Bloodvessel, their Christmas tour also features special guest Max Splodge.
Bad Manners were at the forefront of the genre’s revival movement in England in the late 70s and early 80s.
Their addictive rhythms and frantic energy quickly earned them early exposure and they had many U.K. hits including Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew and Can Can.
While the ska craze was over by the mid-80s, the group have remained an active presence in the UK music scene, touring ever since, making people dance all over the world.
Now in their 45th year and with no signs of stopping, Buster and the Bad Manners boys are celebrating Christmas in style.
Get your boots on, it's time to party Bad Manners-style.
See www.rock-city.co.uk.