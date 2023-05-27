Enjoyed by hundreds of people in 2022, the popular annual event, organised by It's in Nottingham, promises to be bigger and better than ever, with 54 Cask Ale and Craft Beer venues taking part.

There are seven trails to follow across Nottingham city centre, named after Nottingham’s Maid Marian, Robin Hood, and Sherriff of Nottingham, to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With around seven venues per trail and routes which criss-cross the city centre, there is plenty of choice for everyone who takes part to enjoy a drink (responsibly) in some of the city’s most popular, or freshest drinking establishments.

The event is free and taking part is easy.

Most Popular

The event is free and taking part is easy - pick up an Ale’Up Nottingham trail map from either Nottingham Tourism Centre or Brew Cavern in Flying Horse Walk and choose the trail(s) to follow.

Buy a half or a pint of Cask Ale or Craft Beer to receive a stamp in the venue and when all the stamps have been collected, take the map back to Nottingham Tourism Centre or Brew Cavern to collect one of seven limited edition Ale’Up pin badges, each one specific to the named trails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And that’s not all: this year people can make the most of their Ale’Up experience and discover more about Nottingham by joining the complimentary city walking tours.

Guided by a professional comedian, the city tour will take place every Sunday afternoon throughout the six-week campaign.

To reserve a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham says; “Nottingham city centre boasts a great selection of excellent pubs and bars, within easy walking distance of each other, so whether you’re playing tourist in your home city or coming to Nottingham for a getaway, there’s something for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s great to bring these new Ale’Up trails to Nottingham as part of our annual events calendar, and we hope they will inspire people to explore and enjoy the city centre’s well-known venues and hidden gems.”

Further information about the trails can be found at https://www.itsinnottingham.com/