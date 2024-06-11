Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sister Sounds Nottingham

​The Plough & Harrow, Hucknall, Sunday, June 30, 4pm to 6pm.

Hucknall sisters Emma Arberry (41) and Lisa Walker (39) are proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams after setting up a singing duo with an average age of 40, performing a mixture of country, pop and soul to appeal to a broad audience.

The duo call themselves Sister Sounds Nottingham, reflecting their family connection, and have hit the ground running with a number of gigs booked in and around Hucknall already.

Emma Arberry and Lisa Walker, aka Sister Sounds Nottingham.

Emma explained: “I knew that I was wasting my potential, and I would regret it if I never did anything with my voice.”

With a large network of family and friends in the area they are set to attract quite a crowd to support local venues.Gigs are currently lined up on July 12 at The Central, Hucknall; July 18 at The Fox & Crown, Basford; July 26 at the Baker & Bear, Hucknall; August 16 at The Cowshed, Hucknall; and August 30 at The Green Dragon, Hucknall.

Lisa added: “I’ve always enjoyed singing but I feel that my voice, style and confidence have matured. I can’t wait to get out there.”

With songs through the decades, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

It seems that their vocal talent runs in the family, as Emma concluded: “Singing runs in our blood; our Dad can sing, our uncles can sing, and one of our relatives sings rockabilly in Canada! My daughter has got an amazing voice too and I’ll definitely be trying to convince her to join us on stage.”

Details: For more on the duo, follow their journey on their Facebook page @sistersoundsnottingham