Simply Red reschedule Nottingham Arena gig to March 9 after Covid outbreak

In statement on its website, the Arena said: “Unfortunately, due to Covid infection within the band and crew, and under current Covid regulations, Simply Red must postpone their remaining tour dates to March 2022.

"Due to play at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 17, Simply Red has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 9.

"All tickets purchased for the tour will remain valid for the new date.