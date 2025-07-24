Shrek promises to be a giant hit on Mansfield stage after 'unprecedented' box office sales

Fun and energy in rehearsals for Shrek The Musical

Ticket sales for a much-loved amateur company’s production of Shrek The Musical in Mansfield are on track to break records.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masque Productions has been producing and performing shows for more than 50 years at the Palace Theatre, putting on shows performed by local people at their local theatre.

Its next show is a comical and heartwarming musical based on the hit Oscar-winning animated film, telling of Shrek and Donkey and their daring quest to rescue Princess Fiona. There’s a fire-breathing Dragon, a Gingerbread Man with attitude, Pinocchio and a whole bunch of fairytale misfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs from November 5 to 9, and some 60 per cent of tickets have already been sold.

Tom Slack of Masque Productions said: “We're hoping by November that ticket sales break our society's record. It's on track to do so as tickets are selling unprecedentedly fast.”

The show features a cast of more than 40. Shrek is played by George Morley in his first production with Masque. Having attended drama school and been a part of theatre groups such as Funky Studios, New Youth Theatre and Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe, he has been a part of many productions including pantomime tours in which he played prominent roles, as well as playing Lord Wessex in Shakespeare In Love on stage and a West End debut in the immersive play Tony & Tina’s Wedding. Having loved Shrek The Musical since seeing it on the West End, he said he hopes that “everyone laughs at the silliness and connects to the message that everyone deserves a happy ending”.

Brooke Spedding plays Princess Fiona. Brooke has been with Masque for more than 14 years, and is also an assistant coach and performer for Star and Stage. Brooke has appeared in many of Masque’s shows since 2011. She had her first principal role playing Deirdre Ollerenshaw in the play Fur Coat and No Knickers, and has recently played one of the stepsisters in Cinderella and a sassy best friend in Our House. She says that Princess Fiona is one of her dream roles and she is “super excited to bring her strong, independent, fairytale character to life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hallam plays Donkey. After studying performing arts at university, James has managed to keep treading the boards in shows such as Sweeney Todd at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The History Boys in Nottingham and numerous shows at Mansfield Palace Theatre. Joining Masque in 2022, James says he has found his home and hopes Donkey is another successful role.

Jake Shirley plays Lord Farquaad. Jake is coming into his third show with Masque after previously playing The Prince in Cinderella and Joe Casey in Our House. As Lord Farquaad, Jake says he “cannot wait to tackle this over confident, delusional and unstable garden gnome”.

Call 01623 463133 or visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk to book.