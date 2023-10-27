News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Sherwood Pines live concert line-up is a 'breath' of fresh air — as Sting set for summer show

The first names have been announced for live concert dates set for Sherwood Pines in 2024.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Pines had been one of the regular venues for Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over recent years.

Previously, Forest Live has brought Sherwood Pines to life with stunning performances from iconic artists and household names such as Tom Jones, UB40, Jessie J, Paul Weller, Olly Murs, Elbow and Gary Barlow.

However, after the planned 2020 shows were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was also announced Sherwood Pines would take 2021 off the set list too.

Music legend Sting at Lytham Festival.Music legend Sting at Lytham Festival.
Music legend Sting at Lytham Festival.
Most Popular

    But organisers have since shared the “exciting” news of a big return for live music at UK forestry venues – including Sherwood Pines.

    Sting and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been announced for Forest Live 2024.

    A pre-sale for subscribers to Forest Live will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 9am.

    Read More
    Where was Sherwood filmed? BBC filming locations of James Graham TV series - inc...

    It is suggested that music fans create or log into their account by 5pm Wednesday, October 1, in case a password reset is needed.

    After the pre-sale, tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 3.

    Phone booking is not available for pre-sale.

    You can sign up for Forest Live updates at www.forestryengland.uk/sign-up-forest-live

    The Police frontman and Sting – Gordon Sumner – has a multitude of top hits both from the band and as a successful solo performer.

    The artist will bring his My Songs 2024 to Sherwood Pines on Sunday, June 23.

    Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at Sherwood Pines on Friday, June 21.

    Nile Rodgers will be joined by special guests Sophie Ellis-Bextor and DECO.

    Related topics:Forestry England