Sheffield show for Def Leppard

'We’ll be bringing a brand new show': Def Leppard

Def Leppard are playing a hometown show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield next year.

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have produced a series of classic groundbreaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, featuring tracks such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Animal and Foolin’. Testament to Def Leppard’s enduring and ever growing appeal is their 20 million followers across social media platforms.

Their 2026 dates will be the first UK headline solo shows since the band’s mammoth sold-out tour in 2023 alongside Mötley Crüe. The 2023 tour saw the band headline venues across Europe including selling out Wembley Stadium. That tour was part of a two year run that saw Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe selling more than 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents.

Support for the tour comes from Extreme. Frontman Joe Elliott said: “Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics!” Guitarist Phil Collen says: “It’s a dream to be coming back to the UK and Europe next year. And to be coming back with our good friends, Extreme, is a bonus. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!” The band released their innovative last studio album, Drastic Symphonies, alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, in 2023. The record charted at number 4 in the UK – the band’s highest UK chart position in 32 years.

The show takes place on Tuesday June 30, 2026. Visit defleppard.com to book.