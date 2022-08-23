The Big Moon

The last time you heard The Big Moon was welcoming the release of their dazzling second album, Walking Like We Do, in January 2020, when life was very different.

That was a coming-of-age record, with bold songs for Saturday nights and sad songs for Sunday mornings.

So much has changed. And in this world of constant change, we yearn for something familiar. Thankfully, we can rely on the unique, jubilant, unassailable bond that sews this London band together.

Another constant is their collective ear for melody and knack for writing smart, sharp, and infectious alt-pop.

Most Popular

Here Is Everything was mostly self-produced, with expert guidance of CECIL (Self Esteem, PJ Harvey) and Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Allen.

For more, go to www.thebigmoon.co.uk