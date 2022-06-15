Sheffield gig for rising music star Natasha Hemmings is not to be missed

See Natasha Hemmings soon at Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall, June 28.

Cheshire-born Natasha auditioned at the age of 14 for the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music and was able to develop her technique and understanding of classical and operatic music whilst also exploring different genres.

Emerging from the world of classical music Natasha diversified her compositions and returned to the RNCM to take the Popular Music undergraduate degree focussing on song writing and contemporary styles, graduating with honours.

Meanwhile pursuing a parallel career as the reigning Miss England in 2015, Natasha performed at venues and events across the UK and in China.

Since then Natasha has achieved success with her first two albums, the second of which – Invisible – was released earlier this month to acclaim.

Natasha is now on a nationwide tour as special guest to Ronan Keating, taking in major theatres and arenas.

For more on Natasha, you can go to www.natashahemmings.com