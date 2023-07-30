News you can trust since 1895
Sheffield festival date later in the summer for rising stars The Murder Capital

The Murder Capital
By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The Murder Capital (Photo by James Kelly)The Murder Capital (Photo by James Kelly)
The Murder Capital (Photo by James Kelly)

Float Along Festival, Sheffield, September 23.

The Murder Capital have shared a video for their track Crying alongside details of their biggest UK and European tour to date, The Clown’s Reflection Tour.

Crying is taken from second album Gigi’s Recovery, released earlier this year to acclaim and commercial success.

    The record went to Number One in Ireland and the Top 20 in the UK.James from the band explained the song: “The greatest determination I’ve found is in the love of a true friendship.

    The meaning behind Crying is quite literally about holding onto that connection for dear life, whether yours or a friend’s. When your friend needs you, you gotta be there for them.”

    2023 has been a breakout year for The Murder Capital. Alongside Gigi’s Recovery, they played a 16-date US tour and have a packed schedule with more than 30 festival performances.

    Details: See www.themurdercapital.com

    Related topics:SheffieldIreland