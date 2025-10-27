Sheffield date for record-breaking Westlife

'The support from our fans has been unbelievable': Westlife

Westlife have announced a show in Sheffield as they celebrate more than 25 years of hits.

The group have become one of the most successful pop acts of all time. Their music has been streamed over three billion times globally. They have achieved 36 number one albums worldwide, 14 UK number one singles – ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles – sold more than 55 million records, surpassed 1 billion YouTube views and sold more than 6 million concert tickets around the world. Westlife have performed more than 200 shows since their reunion in 2019 across 30 countries, and remain the UK and Ireland’s top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Their 2026 tour will follow the release of 25 - The Ultimate Collection, out in February 2026. It features 21 fan favourites including You Raise Me Up, Uptown Girl and “Flying Without Wings, as well as new material recorded by all four members of Westlife: Shane, Nicky, Kian and Mark.

Westlife said in a statement: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning. The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

The group play the Utilita Arena on October 27, 2026. Visit livenation.co.uk to book.