Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather returns to Nottingham for latest talk

If you’re a fan of the morbid and macabre then you’ll want to know that the increasingly popular serial killer talks are returning to Nottingham.Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths, including Fred and Rose West, Jeffrey Dahmer, Harold Shipman and many more.There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.Cheish said: "True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public.These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”