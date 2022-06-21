See The Vamps when tenth anniversary tour visits Nottingham in December

See The Vamps when their tenth anniversary tour comes to Nottingham in December.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 10.

10 Years Of The Vamps – The Greatest Hits Tour is coming to Nottingham in December.

Tickets were due to go on sale from July 1 for this not-to-be-missed performance.

From posting videos in 2012 on YouTube that brought the band together to multiple arena tours and number one albums, it's been a whirlwind decade for The Vamps.

Amongst others, they have collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovatto, Sigala, Krept & Konan, Tini, Matoma, Bruno Mars and many more.

The Vamps have also played and shared stages with Coldplay, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Kings Of Leon, Weezer, Ed Sheeran, Pharell Williams and Sam Smith, plus they’ve created their own festival - The Vamps Weekender in Barcelona.

10 Years Of The Vamps – The Greatest Hits Tour will see the band perform all the hits from across the decade that has made them become one of the most pop bands in the UK.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk