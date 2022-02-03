Manton Sports, Worksop, March 18.

The footballing legend and pundit will be the guest of honour at a special evening to be held at the venue on Retford Road.Paul Merson enjoyed a highly successful career on the pitch while also having to deal with some well-documented off-field issues. Both sides of his career were featured in the best-selling autobiographies How Not To Be A Professional Footballer and Hooked.He won 21 caps for England and also gained multiple trophies in a career which saw him play for the likes of Arsenal, Portsmouth and Aston Villa.The event will include a meet and greet session, a professional photo printed on the night, an interview, a comedian and a question and answer section, plus an auction and raffle.

Details: VIP tickets are now sold out but there are still some gold tickets available at £30 each. For more on how to get hold of tickets for An Evening With Paul Merson, go to www.reytgoodevents.co.uk

An Evening With Paul Merson is coming to Worksop soon

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.