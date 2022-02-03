See superstar footballer Paul Merson at evening event in Worksop
An Evening With Paul Merson
Manton Sports, Worksop, March 18.
The footballing legend and pundit will be the guest of honour at a special evening to be held at the venue on Retford Road.Paul Merson enjoyed a highly successful career on the pitch while also having to deal with some well-documented off-field issues. Both sides of his career were featured in the best-selling autobiographies How Not To Be A Professional Footballer and Hooked.He won 21 caps for England and also gained multiple trophies in a career which saw him play for the likes of Arsenal, Portsmouth and Aston Villa.The event will include a meet and greet session, a professional photo printed on the night, an interview, a comedian and a question and answer section, plus an auction and raffle.
Details: VIP tickets are now sold out but there are still some gold tickets available at £30 each. For more on how to get hold of tickets for An Evening With Paul Merson, go to www.reytgoodevents.co.uk