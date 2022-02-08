Merson enjoyed a highly successful career on the pitch while also having to deal with some well-documented off-field issues. Both sides of his career were featured in the best-selling autobiographies How Not To Be A Professional Footballer and Hooked.He won 21 caps for England and also gained multiple trophies in a career which saw him play for the likes of Arsenal, Portsmouth and Aston Villa.The event will include a meet and greet session, a professional photo printed on the night, an interview, a comedian and a question and answer section, plus an auction and raffle.