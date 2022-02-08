See superstar footballer Paul Merson appearing at evening event in Worksop
Footballing legend Paul Merson will be appearing at an event in Worksop next month.
An Evening With Paul Merson, is taking place at Manton Sports, in Retford Road on March 18.
Merson enjoyed a highly successful career on the pitch while also having to deal with some well-documented off-field issues. Both sides of his career were featured in the best-selling autobiographies How Not To Be A Professional Footballer and Hooked.He won 21 caps for England and also gained multiple trophies in a career which saw him play for the likes of Arsenal, Portsmouth and Aston Villa.The event will include a meet and greet session, a professional photo printed on the night, an interview, a comedian and a question and answer section, plus an auction and raffle.
Details: VIP tickets are now sold out but there are still some gold tickets available at £30 each. For more on how to get hold of tickets for An Evening With Paul Merson, go to www.reytgoodevents.co.uk