See stars Spector at Nottingham Rescue Rooms later this year
Spector
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 9.
The London-based rock band have announced a major UK tour for later this year.Spector will travel up and down the country, including a date at the city centre venue in the second week of November. Spector started performing together in 2011.Since then, they have released the albums Enjoy It While It Lasts (2012) and Moth Boys (2015), as well as the singles compilation Non-Fiction (2020).Their new record Now or Whenever is set for release on October 1.Talking about this album, Fred Macpherson stated: “Now or Whenever was written and recorded with gigs in mind.“It’s our heaviest album yet and the first one where we’ve managed to capture the spirit of our live performances. We can’t wait to play the new songs alongside all the classics at some of our biggest shows in years.”
Details: Go to www.rescuerooms.com