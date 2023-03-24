See soul sensations The Commitments hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Commitments is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Ellie Kurtz)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 3 to 8.

It is 35 years since The Commitments first burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel.

The world's hardest-working and most explosive soul band are to return in an all-new stage production, visiting the Theatre Royal Nottingham as part of a national tour.

This tour of the smash-hit musical will star Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro as Da. Nigel appeared in the hugely popular ITV soap between 1983 and 2012 as the lovable rogue Terry Duckworth.

Nigel Pivaro said: “I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments. It's an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music's origins find communion and expression in the Motown style.

”A musical genre which was borne out of oppression and which the characters embrace as their own. The Motown Sound is as vibrant today as it was when it first burst through in the Sixties.”

Roddy Doyle added: “I'm delighted that The Commitments are coming back in 2023, and I'm particularly looking forward to seeing how Nigel Pivaro tackles the part of Jimmy Rabbitte's Da.”

Details: For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk