See soul sensation Kenny Thomas in 2024 at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

You can see UK soul star Kenny Thomas at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall in November 2024.

​ The multi-platinum selling and twice Brit-Award nominated soul legend will be at the venue on November 3, as pa rt of his biggest ever UK greatest hits tour for autumn 2024, featuring The Soul-String Collective.

The tour dates will celebrate the greatest hits from throughout a career which has seen him become a British soul music icon.

Following on from a run of sold out dates in 2023, as well as his previously announced Him tour for early 2024, The Outstanding Greatest Hits tour will see Kenny celebrate more than three decades in music in a way he’s never performed live previously.

He explained: “This Outstanding Greatest Hits tour is something really exciting for me as it’ll be the very first time these songs will have been performed live alongside an amazing live string section in some of the country’s most amazing venues.”

For more, see www.trch.co.uk