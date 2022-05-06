See SHEWOLVES hit the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre

SHEWOLVES is coming to Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Performances will take place at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, May 14 (3pm and 8pm) and Mansfield Palace Theatre on Monday, May 16 (7.30pm).

Ever thought you should run the world, even though you’re ‘only 14 and a girl’?

Priya and Lou have. And they’re ready to bite back against any adult who doubts them.

Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, they embark on a covert expedition into the wild.

But when the wilderness – the Peak District - closes in around them, can Lou and Priya overcome their differences to make their voices heard?

Situated somewhere between Booksmart, Little Miss Sunshine and Thelma & Louise, SHEWOLVES is an uplifting, funny and empowering play by Sarah Middleton about forging friendships when you’re a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens.

Playwright Sarah Middleton explained: “I’m so excited to bring SHEWOLVES to audiences.

Gurjot Dhaliwal and Harriet Waters are the stars of SHEWOLVES (Photo credit: Julian Hughes)

"This is a play for anyone who’s ever gatecrashed a sleepover or forgotten to pack the loo roll. It’s about sisterhood, protest and Pop-Tarts.

"I hope it leaves audiences laughing, punching the air and feeling empowered to speak up.”

The show stars Gurjot Dhaliwal as Priya and Harriet Waters as Lou. It has been touring the Midlands before going to London and then will be enjoying a run at the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

Led by director Hannah Stone and writer Sarah Middleton, SHEWOLVES Productions is based in the East Midlands and makes new writing that centres women.

Gurjot Dhaliwal and Harriet Waters in SHEWOLVES (Photo credit: Julian Hughes)

It works with professionals and communities to create funny, uplifting plays and projects that tell stories about complex women who have agency within their lives.

Sarah Middleton is a writer and actor from Derby, interested in telling female-led stories about women who are up to something.

Previous writing includes Little Red Riding Hood and Pinocchio (both at Nottingham Playhouse), and The Wishing Stone (Derby Theatre/Chichester Festival Theatre).

Hannah Stone is theatre maker, director and producer who has been working in the industry for 15 years.

She is co-artistic director of The Gramophones Theatre Company, which she founded in 2011.

For ticket details for these performances of SHEWOLVES, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or alternatively www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk