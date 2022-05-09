See Sarah McQuaid soon in Retford visit

Talented performer Sarah McQuaid brings her latest tour to the area on May 21 for a gig in Retford.

By Steve Eyley
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:00 am
See Sarah McQuaid in action in a touring show in Retford soon.

With her new live-in-lockdown album The St Buryan Sessions drawing critical raves and appearing on best-of-2021 lists on three continents, Sarah McQuaid is hitting the road for a six-week tour of Ireland and the UK.

This will include a performance at St Saviour’s Community Centre, starting at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

The tour coincides with the release of a new video filmed at the behest of The Bert Jansch Foundation, as part of their Around The World In 80 Plays project.In what would have been the legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter’s 75th year, the Foundation set three Yamaha LL TransAcoustic guitars travelling around the globe from guitarist to guitarist, each playing a song or tune inspired by Bert.

Tickets are £15 (includes pies and peas). For availability, you can go to https://www.wegottickets.com/event/536631

