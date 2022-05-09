With her new live-in-lockdown album The St Buryan Sessions drawing critical raves and appearing on best-of-2021 lists on three continents, Sarah McQuaid is hitting the road for a six-week tour of Ireland and the UK.

The tour coincides with the release of a new video filmed at the behest of The Bert Jansch Foundation, as part of their Around The World In 80 Plays project.In what would have been the legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter’s 75th year, the Foundation set three Yamaha LL TransAcoustic guitars travelling around the globe from guitarist to guitarist, each playing a song or tune inspired by Bert.