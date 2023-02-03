See hot properties Grade 2 when new tour comes to Sheffield venue soon

Grade 2 are to play a gig in Sheffield. (Photo credit: Ryan Mackfall)

​Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield, March 15.

50 years after the genre turned music upside down, Grade 2 bring the raw power of old school punk to a new generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their second release on Tim Armstrong’s legendary Hellcat Records is a thumping 15-track self-titled album, melding the uncompromising ethos of punk with the howl of contemporary injustice, personal identity and frustrations of Gen-Z youth, authentically told by three lads with punk coursing through their veins.

Most Popular

Famed for blistering live performances and exceptional musicianship, the band from the Isle of Wight have consolidated the essence of their live show in new album Grade 2. Tune in and turn up. They will tour the country soon to promote the new release.

Here’s a record to rattle your bones, stir your heart and have you singing till you’re hoarse like it’s the first day of punk.

Details: For more, see grade2official.co.uk