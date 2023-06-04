See guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe as Halle round off Nottingham Classics season

Guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe (Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas)

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 30.

Award-winning conductor Delyana Lazarova will be at the helm as the orchestra performs the final Nottingham Classics concert of the season.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s always popular Capriccio Espagnol opens the concert, a five-movement extravaganza including Spanish traditional tunes and showcasing the composer’s gift for colourful orchestration.

Highly praised Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe will be the soloist in the most famous concerto for that instrument, Rodgrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

The concerto’s popularity owes much to the haunting melody of its central slow movement.

You can also hear two highly contrasted pieces inspired by spring: LilI Boulanger’s light and upbeat D’un Matin de Printemps, and Igor Stravinsky’s revolutionary and unforgettable The Rite Of Spring.

Details: For more see www.trch.co.uk