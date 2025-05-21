See fresh plays from Midlands talent at Playhouse

A promotional image for Spare Goose by Danica Corns

New works from Midlands playwrights are taking to the stage in Nottingham in July.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Playhouse is presenting a series of shows as part of an event called Amplify Seasons: Summer on July 4.

Most Popular

It opens with Frenemies, a double bill of work-in-progress plays. The first, by Danica Corns from Birmingham theatre company Smashed Avocado Productions, is called Spare Goose. It tells of a woman called Isabelle, who unexpectedly barges into the toilet cubicle occupied by a woman called Kate. When Isabelle refuses to leave, Kate wants answers. But with a final bridal fitting to get to, Kate must step into her best friend’s shoes to get her to open up before she misses the appointment and disappoints her perfectionist mother. As secrets are revealed and lies are uncovered, there’s an air that things are not the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is F*ck You, Claire by Rosie Hollingworth, of Lincoln company Sugar Theatre. It is about a woman called Penelope and her fight with her many hang-ups, as she begins a tumultuous yet insightful journey towards self-acceptance. She’s caught in mid-twenties confusion - confronting inner demons and irrational hat fixations along the way. This show challenges theatregoers to seek out the beauty within the chaos.

The evening closes with BoonDog Theatre’s production of Lovett, a prequel to the life of Mrs Lovett from the story of Sweeney Todd. Written and performed by Lucy Roslyn, with direction by Jamie Firth, this play explores what led to her brutal choices of baking humans into pies, and is heading to the Edinburgh Festival in August.

There are four Amplify events per year which give artists the chance to connect with, and receive feedback from, audiences and industry figures on their work at various stages of development.

Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.