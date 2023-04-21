News you can trust since 1895
See film classic Jurassic Park at arena with live Halle Orchestra backing

Jurassic Park – Live In Concert

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 27.

​In celebration of the triple Oscar-winning Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary, the acclaimed blockbuster will be presented in venues around the country, while the film’s award-winning John Williams score is performed live by the world-famous Hallé Orchestra.

Giving audiences the chance to see the sci-fi classic like never before, the 1993 Steven Spielberg hit will be shown in HD on big screens around the UK, accompanied by one of the UK’s top symphonic ensembles.

Tickets are available to see a performance of Jurassic Park In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.Tickets are available to see a performance of Jurassic Park In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.
    David Butcher, chief executive of the Hallé Orchestra, said: “The Hallé is delighted to be a part of this tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

    "The score is iconic and gives musicians the opportunity to showcase their work to new audiences, away from the usual concert hall settings”.

    Details: For tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

