Don't miss Stranger Sings when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 16 and 17.

Nominated for three Off-West-End awards, Stranger Sings is a nostalgic love letter to season one of Netflix sensation Stranger Things, with a hit soundtrack as heard on Spotify.

Full of 80s synth and unapologetic wigs, it champions the unsung and downtrodden characters of the show, resulting in a hair-raising, spine-tingling search for #JusticeForBarb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stranger Sings is the debut production from emerging writer Jonathan Hogue, and has seen him nominated for two writing awards in his home country of America.

Talking about the inspiration for the show, Jonathan explained: “I would say that it was ultimately my love for Stranger Things that led me to write this musical, though I look to some lifelong admiration for satirists like Mel Brooks, Monty Python, Saturday Night Live, and StarKid as inspirations.

”I've always found great joy in taking familiar concepts and putting an unexpected twist on them. Seeing how much the Stranger Things fandom was making satiric content after the first season helped me discover what a full-length parody musical could be.”

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk