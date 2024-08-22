See Alan Bennett's classic play The History Boys on its visit to Notts venue

Simon Rouse (centre) plays Hector in this production of Alan Bennett's The History Boys (Photo credit: Marc Brenner)

​The History Boys

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 10 to 14.

The 20th anniversary production of Alan Bennett’s multi-award winning modern classic will visit the city centre venue soon as part of a national tour.

The cast will include Simon Rouse as Hector, Milo Twomey as Headmaster, Gillian Bevan as Mrs. Lintott and Bill Milner as Irwin.

The play is set on A-Level results day at Cutlers’ Grammar School in 1980s Sheffield.

Eight unruly teenagers burst into adulthood with the best grades their school has ever seen, and their sights are set on something higher: to study at the most famous academic institutions in the world - Oxford and Cambridge.But their teachers can’t agree how best to tutor them. There’s Hector - the maverick English teacher who believes in culture for its own sake; Irwin - the shrewd supply teacher full of soundbites; Felix - the headmaster obsessed with league tables and Mrs Lintott - the history teacher who thinks her colleagues are all fools.

The History Boys follows this bright bunch of boys in pursuit of sex, sport and a place at university, lifting the lid on staffroom rivalries and the anarchy of adolescence.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see The History Boys at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

