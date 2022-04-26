See a different side of Gary Barlow in Nottingham Playhouse visit

Gary Barlow – A Different Stage

By Steve Eyley
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 12:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:12 am
Gary Barlow - A Different Stage can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 13 to 15.

The acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer has announced new dates for A Different Stage, his theatrical one-man stage show telling his story, in his words.Created by Gary and long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life, alongside his music.In a project unlike anything he’s done before, Gary will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.Gary explained: “I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard, shows where I sit and talk to people, shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”

Details: For more on how to get tickets, on sale from April 29, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

For more on entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Gary Barlow