The newly minted Sea Power have recently celebrated the release of both latest single Folly and their album Everything Was Forever, which came out in February.Folly arrived on the heels of lead single Two Fingers, a song that heralded a new era for the band as they said goodbye to the word “British” from their name.It was a move that drew a predictable response from certain quarters of the media - making headlines globally across TV, radio and press – but it was the strength of the band’s first new music in five years that made the loudest noise, as Two Fingers immediately jumped onto the BBC 6 Music A-list.Guitarist Noble explained: “Folly is in the tradition of singalong Sea Power apocalyptic anthems – everyone ambling down the road to a multitude of catastrophes. Party on!.”